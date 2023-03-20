Batley Bulldogs given green light for late venue switch due to 'special circumstances'

Batley Bulldogs have been forced into a late venue switch for tonight's home clash with Barrow Raiders due to damaged floodlights.

The Championship fixture will now be played at Dewsbury Rams' FLAIR Stadium.

Viaplay Sports will broadcast the game as planned after diverting two miles down the road.

"The Monday night Betfred Championship fixture between Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders will now be played at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, because of damage to the floodlights at Batley’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium," read a statement.

Batley Bulldogs are unable to play on home soil tonight. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It will still be shown on Viaplay Sports, with coverage starting at 7:15pm ahead of kick-off at 7:45pm.