Batley Bulldogs given green light for late venue switch due to 'special circumstances'

The Championship fixture will now be played at Dewsbury Rams' FLAIR Stadium.
Viaplay Sports will broadcast the game as planned after diverting two miles down the road.
"The Monday night Betfred Championship fixture between Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders will now be played at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, because of damage to the floodlights at Batley’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium," read a statement.
"It will still be shown on Viaplay Sports, with coverage starting at 7:15pm ahead of kick-off at 7:45pm.
"The RFL have approved the late switch of venue because of special circumstances, and are grateful to the flexibility shown by the clubs and broadcasters."