The 29-year-old has featured 13 times for the Rhinos since his arrival in the off-season, including a strong performance on his return from a five-week absence against Huddersfield Giants last week.
Lisone was under contract for next season but has signed fresh terms to follow in the footsteps of Ash Handley and Jarrod O'Connor.
Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: “I am pleased for Sam that we have agreed this extension with him.
"He has really settled into our group and is beginning to show what he can do on the field now.
"It is always a big decision to move to the other side of the world so it is pleasing that he feels so at home here at the Rhinos and I am sure that will help him to continue to build his performances.”
There had been some doubt over Lisone's future after his partner Georgia Hale returned to Australia to resume playing for Gold Coast Titans but he has put that talk to bed.
“I am excited to be staying at the Rhinos and I am grateful to the club for wanting me to stay here," said Lisone.
"I feel like I am building into the season and now getting to where I want to be playing.
"I love it here at the Rhinos and I love the city. The fans here are really vocal. Playing at Headingley when the fans are going off, there is no better feeling and you just want to go out there and give it your all.”