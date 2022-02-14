Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley and Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne feel wrath of Super League’s new clampdown

Officials are clearly clamping down on foul play this season and a raft of players will now be missing for a number of weeks.

After the RFL’s match review panel met, Leeds Rhinos second-row James Bentley was given a three-match penalty notice for the Grade C high tackle that saw him sent off on his debut against Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne has been served the same punishment for a Grade C dangerous contact in his side’s defeat against Hull FC on Sunday.

From the same game, Hull full-back Jake Connor’s red card offence was deemed a one-match ban so he is set to miss Saturday’s Channel 4 televised game with champions St Helens.

Hull’s Andre Savelio will also sit out the fixture against his former club after he was handed a two-game ban following a Grade B use of the knees charge.

Leeds have been further hit ahead of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors after hooker Brad Dwyer was given a one-match ban for a Grade A dangerous contact.

Warrington’s Oli Holmes will also miss Thursday’s fixture with former club Castleford Tigers after his yellow card against Leeds was ruled a Grade B high tackle worthy of a one-game suspension.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne against Hull FC (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Hull KR prop Albert Vete has been given a two-match penalty notice for a Grade C dangerous contact in Friday’s loss against Wigan.

Warrington second-row Ben Currie, Wakefield captain Jacob Miller and Toulouse’s Joseph Paulo were all charged with foul play but each received zero match penalty notices.

Nevertheless, Catalans Dragons will fear the worst.

Having already learned prop Julian Bousquet must undergo surgery on a broken arm, fellow front-rows Dylan Napa and Gill Dudson could each face bans of three to five games.

Referee Chris Kendall shows the red card to Rhinos James Bentley, right, on Saturday as Richie Myler hobbles off the park injured. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Australian Napa was referred to a tribunal for his Grade D shoulder strike that saw him sent off against St Helens, when Dudson was also given the same grading for punching.