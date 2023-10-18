Brodie Croft has labelled Andy Ackers "the best nine in the country" after linking up with his former Salford Red Devils team-mate at Leeds Rhinos.

The pair joined Leeds this week in a double coup, hailed by chief executive Gary Hetherington as "the biggest single investment in players that the club has made since the signing of Iestyn Harris 26 years ago".

Croft was named last year's Man of Steel after taking Salford to the brink of the Super League Grand Final, while Ackers represented England at the World Cup to crown a coming-of-age season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hooker missed out on Shaun Wane's squad for the series against Tonga but Croft is backing him to rediscover his best form at Headingley as they continue their quest for success together.

"When the possibility of coming to Leeds came about a few weeks ago, the thought of leaving the group at Salford was a bit daunting at first," said Croft.

"I was humbled and felt grateful that a club like Leeds wanted me. To know they wanted Ackers as well really helped push me there. I thought we could do something special here.

"Being the nine as well, he's the one who distributes the ball the most and gets me the ball when I want it. I truly believe Ackers is the best nine in the country and helps me play better. Hopefully we can complement each other and this squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To come here with Ackers and chase silverware at this club, there would be no bigger feat."

Leeds landed Brodie Croft, left, and Andy Ackers, right, in a sensational double swoop. (Photo: Matthew Merrick Photography)

Alongside Ryan Brierley and Marc Sneyd, Croft and Ackers were part of arguably the most dangerous spine in Super League last year.

Ackers has backed Croft to quickly show why he was regarded as the best player in the competition in 2022.

"I speak to Brodie a lot," said Ackers. "He's a good friend, apart from he's Australian!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm glad he's coming over. I can share the car with him to save myself some petrol money!

Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, both centre, celebrate a try in Salford colours. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He's a great player and a great athlete. He's a proper professional and probably one of the most dedicated athletes I've ever seen in rugby league.

"The proof is in the pudding with him – he was the Man of Steel in 2022. After not having quite the success he had last year with Salford, he'll be looking to redeem himself so it's nothing but positives with Brodie."

Leeds have completely overhauled their squad with full-back Lachie Miller and half-back Matt Frawley also on board for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft views Frawley as the perfect foil for him in the halves.

"I don't know him personally but have seen his career from afar," said Croft.

"I really like the way he goes about his business. I feel like he'll be a sturdy half-back partner for me.

"At Salford, it was good having Sneydy as a left-footed kicker and I'm pretty sure Frawley is a left-footed kicker as well.