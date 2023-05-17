All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

'Best outcome': Hull KR confirm Frankie Halton departure as forward rejoins former club

Frankie Halton has left Hull KR to rejoin hometown club Leigh Leopards after being granted an early release from his contract.

By James O'Brien
Published 17th May 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:13 BST

The second-rower scored seven tries in 27 games for the Robins following his arrival from Featherstone Rovers at the end of 2021.

However, he featured only six times this season after falling down the pecking order at Craven Park, making his final appearance against St Helens in mid-April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forward Luis Johnson has been recalled from his season-long loan at Castleford Tigers to allow Halton to move closer to home.

Most Popular

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: "Frankie came to me a few weeks back to request his release.

"After internal discussions, we have decided Frankie’s release was the best outcome for him and the club moving forward.

"I would like to wish Frankie all the best in the future and thank him for his contribution to the club."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old took Super League by storm last season after making an unexpected debut against Wigan Warriors in round one.

Frankie Halton has left Craven Park after 18 months with the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Frankie Halton has left Craven Park after 18 months with the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Frankie Halton has left Craven Park after 18 months with the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Halton was one of KR's most consistent performers throughout his debut campaign at the top level, earning him a contract extension to the end of 2025.

But the arrival of James Batchelor limited Halton's opportunities this year as Peters puts his stamp on the club.

Halton's career has gone full circle after coming through Leigh's system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ireland international dropped out of the professional game but was given a second chance by Swinton Lions and has not looked back since.

Halton has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Adrian Lam's high-flying Leopards.

"Just wanted to say thanks to @hullkrofficial for giving me the opportunity," he tweeted.

"Great club and fans. All the best for the future.

"Really excited at the new challenge and opportunity at @LeighLeopardsRL. Can’t wait to get back to my hometown club and get going.”

Related topics:Hull KRFeatherstone RoversRobinsSt Helens