Frankie Halton has left Hull KR to rejoin hometown club Leigh Leopards after being granted an early release from his contract.

The second-rower scored seven tries in 27 games for the Robins following his arrival from Featherstone Rovers at the end of 2021.

However, he featured only six times this season after falling down the pecking order at Craven Park, making his final appearance against St Helens in mid-April.

Forward Luis Johnson has been recalled from his season-long loan at Castleford Tigers to allow Halton to move closer to home.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: "Frankie came to me a few weeks back to request his release.

"After internal discussions, we have decided Frankie’s release was the best outcome for him and the club moving forward.

"I would like to wish Frankie all the best in the future and thank him for his contribution to the club."

The 26-year-old took Super League by storm last season after making an unexpected debut against Wigan Warriors in round one.

Frankie Halton has left Craven Park after 18 months with the Robins. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Halton was one of KR's most consistent performers throughout his debut campaign at the top level, earning him a contract extension to the end of 2025.

But the arrival of James Batchelor limited Halton's opportunities this year as Peters puts his stamp on the club.

Halton's career has gone full circle after coming through Leigh's system.

The Ireland international dropped out of the professional game but was given a second chance by Swinton Lions and has not looked back since.

Halton has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Adrian Lam's high-flying Leopards.

"Just wanted to say thanks to @hullkrofficial for giving me the opportunity," he tweeted.

"Great club and fans. All the best for the future.