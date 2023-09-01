Hull FC prop Scott Taylor will close the book on his distinguished 15-year playing career this month after deciding to retire from rugby league.

Taylor has made 322 appearances since his debut for Hull KR as an 18-year-old in 2009.

The front-rower, who represented England four times and played at the 2017 World Cup, won the double with Wigan Warriors and was part of the Hull team that secured back-to-back Challenge Cups.

Taylor also enjoyed spells with Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

The former Skirlaugh Bulls junior was awarded a testimonial for 2023, which will conclude with a special fixture to bring the curtain down on his time at the MKM Stadium, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Taylor feels ready to hang up his boots after eight memorable years representing the club he supported as a child.

“This has been the biggest decision of my career," said the Hull-born forward, who was named in the 2016 Super League Dream Team.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, playing big minutes and playing a part in the leadership group but now feels like the right time for me to finish on a high with the club that me and my family love.

Scott Taylor after the 2016 Challenge Cup win over Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in my rugby league journey, as well as a thank you to the clubs I have had the privilege to represent.

“I’d like to give particular thanks to Adam Pearson and James Clark for their support during my entire time with my boyhood club, as well as the players, coaches and staff I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside.

“Memories of winning the double with Wigan, my international debut and being part of the back-to-back cup wins at Wembley with my beloved Hull FC is what any young player dreams of, so to be able to have achieved that is very special.

“I owe everything to this sport. It has been a career of many highs and lows which has shaped who I am today.

Scott Taylor celebrates the derby win at Craven Park. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“I am looking forward to the remainder of my testimonial year, including a testimonial match at the MKM Stadium in February, which feels like the perfect way to bow out.

“Eight years with my boyhood club has been incredible – it’s in my blood. I have given it everything and can retire with no regrets.”

Hull have confirmed that Taylor will continue to be involved with the club off the field.

Chief executive James Clark said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to congratulate Scott on a fantastic career and thank him for his contribution to Hull FC.

Scott Taylor is in his testimonial year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“I’m sure he’ll be remembered as one of the great forwards to represent the club, immortalised amongst the first group of players to lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley. The memorable image of Scott’s expression that day as Gareth Ellis lifted the cup reflects his genuine passion and pride in representing his boyhood team.

“He can look back on his career with tremendous satisfaction at what he has achieved, winning both major titles and representing his country on the biggest stage whilst earning the notable achievement of 300 professional games.

“For those fortunate to have worked with him, he is an example of a genuine clubman who is proud to represent his club both on and off the field, with his effort and commitment often going unheralded.

“We are thrilled he will continue to have an involvement with us in the future, alongside an exciting new chapter in his life as he develops his own business career, and the opportunity to make many new memories with his young family who I am sure are very proud of him.