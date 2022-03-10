It was Rhinos’ fourth defeat in five games this season and Agar admitted he needs to get more out of his players, though he insisted: “I think we can.”
Rhinos were 31-0 behind before tries by Tom Briscoe and Liam Sutcliffe in the final five minutes denied Hull a clean sheet. The late scores could not disguise the fact it was a dismal night for Rhinos and Agar, below, admitted his side’s first half performance, when they went 18-0 down, was embarrassing.
He said: “It’s not good enough for a club with the talent we’ve got and I will take full responsibility for it.”
The boss accused his players of lacking intent.
“I thought the first try typified where we were defensively,” he said. “That’s not a technical thing, it is attitude.
“We got smashed in possession and I don’t think we had any answer to it.
“It was a majorly tough one. I thought we had a good week, but the signs were there from the first couple of sets.”
Of what went wrong, Agar admitted: “I am struggling to get my head round why we had such a lack of desire defensively to get the job done.”
Hull coach Brett Hodgson described his side’s performance as “outstanding”.
“From one-17 I can’t be unhappy with anyone,” he said.