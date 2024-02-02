Bradford Bulls captain Michael Lawrence itching to reach Wembley in 1895 Cup

The veteran forward reached two Challenge Cup finals as a Giant but did not feature in either.

The 1895 Cup represents Lawrence's best chance to scratch that itch in the twilight of his career.

"Playing at Wembley is a massive aspiration," said Lawrence ahead of Bradford's opening group game at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

"I've been to Wembley twice with Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup final and each time I've been 18th man so to get there and play is a massive goal of mine.

"I really want to be successful in the 1895 Cup."

Lawrence is preparing for his 18th season as a professional after making his debut for Huddersfield in 2007.

The Jamaica international may have more miles on the clock than the average 33-year-old but his hunger has not diminished.

Michael Lawrence is chasing 1895 Cup glory with Bradford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I struggled with a hamstring injury at the start of last season and missed about three months but I didn't miss a game from June onwards," he said.

"We had some real success towards the back end of the season and obviously just came up short in the semi-final.

"I had the most fun I'd had in years at the club last year so I'm really excited to get going again.

"I started at 17 so this is season 18 for me. I'm taking it year by year at the moment so will enjoy this season and as it comes towards the back end I'll weigh up whether I want to go round again or whether I'm happy with what I've done.

Bradford flirted with success in the play-offs last season. (Photo: Stephen Gaunt/Touchlinepics.com)

"If I'm still enjoying it, the body is healthy and I'm playing at the level I expect of myself, I'll carry on."

Fresh from their best season in eight years, Bradford were ranked 14th in the indicative phase of IMG's new grading system to leave the club dreaming of a Super League return.

Lawrence has stressed the importance of taking care of business on the field in a competitive Championship.

"If it expands to 14 teams, we'd probably sneak in," he said.

"The goal is in sight but with the 12 and the grading system as it is, we've just got to make sure we're doing our job as a playing group.

"I know the board are doing everything they possibly can off the field to make sure they're ticking all the boxes.