Bradford Bulls full-back Tom Holmes is preparing to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The 27-year-old, whose former clubs include Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants, fell unwell at the end of last year.

"I saw a rapid decline in my health just as the season ended," he said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"After countless appointments, hospital visits, biopsies and scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst and informed me that what we’re looking at is an extremely rare type of cancer (SPTCL) which would be treated by chemotherapy. This cancer affects less than one per cent of people so due to this there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves.

"There is still more testing I’ve got to go through and we’re working on a treatment plan. I’m trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options in the small hope that there’s something less sinister at play. However, it’s looking less likely to be anything else at the moment and chemotherapy would have to start soon."

Holmes has expressed his gratitude to the Bulls for their support.

"Bradford have been amazing with me every step of the way," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't been able to take part in any pre-season until I know what’s going on but the club have done everything they can to support me through this tough time and I will be supporting the team and helping in any way I can.

Tom Holmes has been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As you can imagine, these last few months have been very difficult, not just for myself but my family too and those closest to me who have known.

"My partner and my kids have been my rock. I don't know what I would do without them supporting me every single day no matter what it brings."

Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll added: "Tom is a huge part of this group and will continue to be during this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From day one as one of our senior players, he’s been a huge help for me and I love working with him.

"I’m really proud of how he’s handled this and his attitude and bravery is inspiring.