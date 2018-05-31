Cummins handed chance of top job at Widnes

FORMER Bradford Bulls boss Francis Cummins will be given chance to “make his own mark” on Widnes Vikings after taking over the head coach role on an interim basis following Denis Betts’s sacking.

Betts, who had served Widnes for the last eight years, paid the price yesterday for the bottom-placed club having lost their last eight Super League games.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain winger Cummins, who joined Vikings as an assistant last September from Doncaster Knights rugby union side, has been looking for a top position since being harshly sacked by crisis-torn Bradford in 2014.

It has been a difficult season for Betts who also lost his role as England assistant in March but has been working on a shoestring budget at Vikings, who also finished bottom last term.

Widnes chief executive James Rule said: “Denis can be proud of his contribution to this club over the past eight years.

“Whilst it is regrettable to lose someone of his experience and commitment, we believe that it is now the right time for a change in leadership.

“Denis leaves with the absolute best wishes of everyone at the club for the future.

“Naturally, it will take time to identify and recruit a long-term successor for the role.

“However, we are grateful that Francis Cummins will be stepping up as our Head Coach, on an interim basis.

“Francis has proven himself to be a talented, dedicated and knowledgeable coach, and has earned the respect of staff and team-mates from across the club for his contribution since joining Widnes Vikings in September.

“His appointment brings stability to the team at an important stage of the season and allows us to plan for 2019, whilst offering him the chance to make his own mark on the team.”

Widnes could do much worse than appoint the Dewsbury-born coach who is well-respected throughout the game and initially served his apprenticeship with Leeds.

Cummins, 41, thanked Betts for his work at Widnes and, while admitting “it is never easy to take on a role in circumstances like these” insisted he is “ready to step up and support the team.”

He added: “I will be looking to support our players to fulfil their potential, to express themselves on the field and to grow in confidence.

“The backing of our members and supporters is absolutely vital to achieving this.”