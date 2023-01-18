York Knights half-back Brendan O’Hagan has been released from his contract to return to Australia.

The 24-year-old, who represented Ireland at the recent World Cup, made 27 appearances in his two seasons with the Knights.

“It’s been a long and hard-thought decision," he said.

"For my personal life at the moment, it’s the right time to be back home in Australia and a lot closer to my family.

“It’s tough going across the other side of the world without your family around you. Now is the right time for myself and my family to go back and be a lot closer to them.

“I've really enjoyed my time here in York but going back home in the off-season to see my family for the first time since moving away, it really made my decision about what I want. Over the last few months, it’s been tough and I’m happy with the decision I’ve made.

“I wish the club nothing but success in the coming years. I’m sure that in the next few years, they’ll be up in Super League and be a heavy hitter there too.”

The playmaker's departure is an early setback for Andrew Henderson as he prepares for his first season at the helm.

Brendan O'Hagan was all set to line up for York Knights in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While he is sad to see O'Hagan go, the Knights head coach is comfortable with his half-back options.

“It’s really disappointing because I know what a quality player and person Brendan is," said Henderson.

“I was looking forward to working with him and developing him further as a player and a person and I know he had quality which would have added to this team. But the reality is you can’t control how people are thinking and feeling.

“This is just another challenge you face as a head coach and we’ll get through it.

Brendan O'Hagan celebrates scoring a try against Jamaica. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“We’ve got two quality fit half-backs in Liam Harris and Ata Hingano, with Jamie Ellis on the return. Plus we’ve got Jesse Dee and Matty Marsh who can play in the halves too.