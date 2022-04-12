Clubs are gearing up for a busy period off the field as well as on it with recruitment set to come into focus over the coming weeks.

From May 1, recruitment departments will have the green light to enter talks with off-contract players.

The Black and Whites have already been linked with a move for Leeds Rhinos back-rower Alex Mellor, with Hull Live also crediting Castleford Tigers with an interest.

Brett Hodgson is facing a busy period on and off the field. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hodgson has hinted that Hull are still on the lookout for reinforcements to bolster their 2022 squad.

"We've been having conversations regarding recruitment for the last two or three months in terms of next season and if not before that," he said.

"We're aware of who is out of contract as has been documented in most places at the moment.

"It's a time in the season when decisions do need to be made. We're constantly having those conversations."

Josh Reynolds is entering the final few months of his contract. (Picture: SWPix.com)

As well as scouring the recruitment market, Hull must make decisions on their own off-contract players, a list that includes Manu Ma'u and Josh Reynolds.

"It's difficult because we're still in April and next season doesn't start for a long time," added Hodgson.

"It's a difficult process but it's one that everyone has to endure.

"We're constantly having conversations and our thoughts are on what we need to change, fix, improve or maintain going forward.

"It's a part of it and a challenging part."

Hodgson's immediate focus is Friday's derby clash with Hull KR at Craven Park.

Jordan Lane and Andre Savelio are available but Jamie Shaul will miss out and Carlos Tuimavave faces a race against time to be fit.

On Tuimavave's calf issue, Hodgson said: "It's a very weird one and we're trying to understand exactly why it's taking so long.

"He ran today so it will be a matter of how he recovers from that.

"We obviously want him back as soon as possible but at the moment I don't know if he'll be right for Friday.

"Hopefully yes but if not, hopefully Warrington. We'll make a decision closer to the time.