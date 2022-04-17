Brett Hodgson makes Hull FC admission ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Brett Hodgson's side have lost their last three games. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Black and Whites are coming off the back of a week to forget, following up their Challenge Cup loss to Huddersfield Giants with another painful defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Hull KR in Super League.

Hull remain well placed to challenge for the play-offs but Hodgson knows that patience is in short supply after a hugely disappointing finish to the 2021 season.

"There's always pressure and we were always going to have a focus on Monday," he said.

Jake Connor shows his frustration at Craven Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's easy to be very disappointed but we're still fifth in the table. We just have to find a way to win, whether that's by one point against Warrington or if we're good enough to do better than that.

"We have to get confidence in the system and what we're doing. We've got to give ourselves a chance by completing high. That's what we've failed to do the last couple of weeks."

There was an element of panic as Hull chased the game at Craven Park, with Hodgson admitting afterwards that his spine had an off day.

He wants to see more control and composure from his side, starting against Warrington on Easter Monday.

Lachlan Coote scores in the derby. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Several individuals kept trying their butts off for the entire game but some key men needed to be better," said Hodgson ahead of the date with his old club.

"Our spine were off and they are the ones that control the game plan, the momentum and the field position.

"It's up to them to understand the context of the game and if we've made a few errors back to back, we roll our sleeves up, kick it to a corner and earn the right again. That's what we're lacking at the moment.

"A lot of rugby league is between the ears and turning up with the right mindset, and being able to deal with adversity and pressure.

"We're under no illusion that there is some pressure there at the minute but we have to be better to give ourselves a chance to get out of it.

"It doesn't just turn and you don't just find yourselves out of these situations; we have to work hard for it."

Hodgson is set to shake things up after watching the Black and Whites slump to a third straight defeat.

Andre Savelio picked up a knee issue against Hull KR and will miss the visit of Warrington, while Carlos Tuimavave was struggling towards the end of his first Super League outing of the year.

Josh Griffin and Ben McNamara have also dropped out of last week's squad.

Jordan Johnstone and Mitieli Vulikijapani are set to feature after sitting out the derby, with Connor Wynne, Aidan Burrell and Jamie Shaul among Hodgson's other options.

"We have got some players that will come back into contention," said Hodgson.