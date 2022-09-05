Brett Hodgson out as Hull FC boss following 'disgusting' loss to Hull KR

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Australian Hodgson joined the Black and Whites from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2021 season but saw the team finish eighth in his first year. Saturday’s 36-4 derby defeat by Hull KR condemned them to a ninth-place finish in 2022.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of the board, staff and supporters of Hull FC, I would like to thank Brett for the commitment and dignity he has demonstrated during his two years with the club.”