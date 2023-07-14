All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

'Bringing a bit of hope to us all': Willie Peters turns to Brad Schneider as Hull KR bid to keep season alive

Willie Peters is taking hope from Brad Schneider's arrival ahead of a pivotal period in Hull KR's season.
By James O'Brien
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Robins remain in play-off contention despite a wretched run of results in Super League but risk being left behind if they suffer a seventh defeat in eight games at Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Rovers return to Headingley next Sunday for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors as they aim for a first Wembley appearance since 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peters has seen Mikey Lewis and Kane Linnett join the casualty list with concussions sustained in last week's derby loss to Hull FC, while full-back Jack Walker is struggling with a rib issue.

Most Popular

James Batchelor is poised to return in Linnett's place after overcoming a neck injury and new signing Schneider will make his debut in the halves in a timely boost for the faltering Robins.

"He's a really confident young fella which is exactly what we need at the moment," said Peters on the former Canberra Raiders playmaker.

"I said last week that we needed some energy and we certainly got that from Jack Walker and Ethan Ryan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This week we need a bit of guidance and direction from a spine player and Brad will come in and do that.

Brad Schneider joined the Robins from Canberra Raiders. (Photo: Hull KR)Brad Schneider joined the Robins from Canberra Raiders. (Photo: Hull KR)
Brad Schneider joined the Robins from Canberra Raiders. (Photo: Hull KR)

"We can't expect too much, too early but he'll certainly help our team. He's bringing a bit of hope to us all to improve the attack.

"Seeing Brad for just a short time, he will bring a lot more calmness to our attack and we'll have a bit more flow."

Prior to a hard-fought defeat at Warrington Wolves in mid-May, Rovers had won six games in a row to sit third in Super League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peters is learning a lot from his players during a testing period that has left KR two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Hull KR are doing it tough at the moment. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Hull KR are doing it tough at the moment. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Hull KR are doing it tough at the moment. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Winning becomes a habit and when you lose a few games, your belief and confidence is not as high as it should be and needs to be," he said.

"What we need to do as staff and players is control what we can control. We need to work hard every day at training and still enjoy each other's company.

"For me, it's about connecting more now. At times like this, people's true characters come out – you know the ones that want to get through this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need to get some belief back into the group. We always promote them to play free but they need to be free and to go out and enjoy themselves.

Willie Peters is remaining upbeat. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Willie Peters is remaining upbeat. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Willie Peters is remaining upbeat. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There are some players that have played long minutes and are feeling it – but we can't worry about how we're feeling because if you're concerned about how you feel, we'll get nowhere."

Although they have fallen away in recent weeks, Peters takes heart from the fact Rovers are still alive in both competitions.

"We're only a couple of points out of the six and have got a semi-final next week but we need to improve a lot," he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If we play like we did last weekend against Leeds away, we're in for a tough night.

"If we go back to who we are and the team we know we can be then we're going over there to win this game.

"With the cup semi the week after, there's still so much to play for. It should be exciting for the players."

Related topics:RobinsHull KRLeeds RhinosSuper League