The Robins remain in play-off contention despite a wretched run of results in Super League but risk being left behind if they suffer a seventh defeat in eight games at Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Rovers return to Headingley next Sunday for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors as they aim for a first Wembley appearance since 2015.

Peters has seen Mikey Lewis and Kane Linnett join the casualty list with concussions sustained in last week's derby loss to Hull FC, while full-back Jack Walker is struggling with a rib issue.

James Batchelor is poised to return in Linnett's place after overcoming a neck injury and new signing Schneider will make his debut in the halves in a timely boost for the faltering Robins.

"He's a really confident young fella which is exactly what we need at the moment," said Peters on the former Canberra Raiders playmaker.

"I said last week that we needed some energy and we certainly got that from Jack Walker and Ethan Ryan.

"This week we need a bit of guidance and direction from a spine player and Brad will come in and do that.

Brad Schneider joined the Robins from Canberra Raiders. (Photo: Hull KR)

"We can't expect too much, too early but he'll certainly help our team. He's bringing a bit of hope to us all to improve the attack.

"Seeing Brad for just a short time, he will bring a lot more calmness to our attack and we'll have a bit more flow."

Prior to a hard-fought defeat at Warrington Wolves in mid-May, Rovers had won six games in a row to sit third in Super League.

Peters is learning a lot from his players during a testing period that has left KR two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Hull KR are doing it tough at the moment. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Winning becomes a habit and when you lose a few games, your belief and confidence is not as high as it should be and needs to be," he said.

"What we need to do as staff and players is control what we can control. We need to work hard every day at training and still enjoy each other's company.

"For me, it's about connecting more now. At times like this, people's true characters come out – you know the ones that want to get through this.

"We need to get some belief back into the group. We always promote them to play free but they need to be free and to go out and enjoy themselves.

Willie Peters is remaining upbeat. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There are some players that have played long minutes and are feeling it – but we can't worry about how we're feeling because if you're concerned about how you feel, we'll get nowhere."

Although they have fallen away in recent weeks, Peters takes heart from the fact Rovers are still alive in both competitions.

"We're only a couple of points out of the six and have got a semi-final next week but we need to improve a lot," he added.

"If we play like we did last weekend against Leeds away, we're in for a tough night.

"If we go back to who we are and the team we know we can be then we're going over there to win this game.