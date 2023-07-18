Caitlin Beevers excited for NRLW debutant Fran Goldthorp but insists Leeds Rhinos is place for her

Caitlin Beevers insists she is in no rush to join Fran Goldthorp in Australia as her former Leeds Rhinos team-mate prepares to make her NRLW debut this weekend.

Goldthorp will start at full-back for North Queensland Cowboys in Saturday's season opener against Gold Coast Titans, captained by Georgia Hale who enjoyed a stint at Headingley this year.

Former York Valkyrie second-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd has been named in Canberra Raiders' starting line-up for their clash with Cronulla Sharks, while ex-Rhinos half-back Georgia Roche recently arrived in Newcastle after joining the Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beevers, who played alongside the English trio in last year's World Cup, has declared herself happy at the Rhinos ahead of Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

"If it comes, it comes but it's not something I'm holding out for too much," said the 21-year-old on the NRLW.

"Playing for Leeds is something I've always dreamt of. The NRLW and Australia sounds nice but it's not the be-all and end-all.

"I'll keep developing here and if anything does come up, I'll be at the best strength."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldthorp will break new ground as the first English player to feature in an NRLW match.

Caitlin Beevers is preparing for a Challenge Cup semi-final with Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Beevers is planning an early start on Saturday morning as she supports the former Leeds favourite from afar.

"I know she's moved club and to the other side of the world but she'll always be a Rhino," said Beevers. "I'm sure she'd say that herself.

"This is really where professional women's rugby league started. We have a lot of pride in our girls going over to play in the NRLW and really making a mark for the female Super League in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be getting up to watch her. Her place is more than warranted. She's a fantastic athlete.