Callum McLelland’s buzzing to be back in the thick of things at Leeds Rhinos

Callum McLelland goes over to score his first Super League try for Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils on Friday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

McLelland played eight times for Rhinos in 2020, but underwent ankle surgery at the end of the campaign and then suffered a groin injury early in pre-season.

He made a brief comeback as a substitute in Rhinos’ defeat at Catalans Dragons on July 16, but started against Salford last Friday after captain Luke Gale was omitted.

The 38-16 victory at Emerald Headingley was Rhinos’ first game without a limit on the crowd since March last year.

Cameron Smith is tackled by Salford's Jack Ormondroyd. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

McLelland was among Rhinos’ try scorers and admitted he is “buzzing to be back”.

He said: “You couldn’t have asked for a better occasion, with all the crowd being back.

“To play with almost a full-strength side, against tough opposition, I couldn’t have asked for a better game to come back to.”

Of his own performance, McLelland reflected: “I thought I went all right.

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming salutes the crowd after scoring his second try against Salford Red Devils on Friday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I’ve been out for seven months and about 60 minutes in is when the game speed starts to get to you a bit.

“I had a bit of cramp here and there, but I was all right.

“It helped with our forwards getting us on the front foot.

“I thought Cam Smith changed the game when he came on, he gave us a different dimension in attack and helped me out massively.”

McLelland’s only previous try for Leeds Rhinos was in their infamous Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls two years ago.

Last Friday’s touchdown got him off the mark in Betfred Super League and means he won’t face the traditional nude run punishment for players who fail to score in a season. “It’s my first Super League try,” he said.

“I am buzzing with that – and even happier to be off the nudie run!”

Leeds led 20-0 at half-time and were comprehensive winners despite a more even second period.

“I thought our defence was good, apart from a couple of long-range tries,” McLelland stated.

“They have got players who can hurt you, in backfield especially, but I thought there was a real togetherness in the team; no negative chat, it was all really positive. It was good to get back to winning ways and the most pleasing thing is we’ve still got players on the sideline who are regular starters.

“It can only get better from here on in.

“The boys who are playing at the minute are trying to keep their spot, it is healthy competition and it will make every single one of us better.”

Thursday’s trip to Hull is the start of three games in nine days for Rhinos, who back up at home to Warrington Wolves on Sunday before a Friday derby with McLelland’s hometown club Castleford Tigers.

He said: “They are the cards we’ve been dealt, we just have to get on with it and obviously we’ll try and pick up another four points from our next two games, building into the back end of the season.”

On a personal note, McLelland is keen for more game time.

He added: “After being out for so long, I hope I have done enough to keep my spot.

“From here on in, obviously my match fitness will only get better.

“I am just glad to be back in the mix.”

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a return to Castleford, where he had a spell in the academy before crossing codes to play rugby union in Scotland.

“Nothing’s concrete, I have put all that to one side,” he said of his future beyond 2021.

“I don’t want to be thinking about that while I am playing, I just want to play my best rugby for Leeds and see where that takes me one the end of the year.”