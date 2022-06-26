Castleford Tigers 17 Catalans Dragons 16: Danny Richardson's golden point drop goal wins Super League thriller

Josh Drinkwater and Sam Tomkins both missed with drop goal attempts either side of a failed effort by Tigers’ Jake Trueman in the first period of extra-time.

In the first set of the second, Adam Milner had a strong run from Bureta Faraimo’s offload and Paul McShane’s kick forced a drop out from which Richardson had a kick charged down, restarting the tackle count.

That was tough on Dragons for an outstanding play to prevent the initial goal, but Richardson wasn’t going to be denied again and he finally managed to land the winning one-pointer, having also missed twice late in the initial 80 minutes.

Tigers' Kenny Edwards is tackled by Mitchell Pearce. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It was the most dramatic of finishes to a game which was, to say the least, a slow burner.

Twelve points, shared between the teams, was more than a dull first half deserved.

One try came off a kick - admittedly a clever one - and the other was from acting-half close to the line and, other than that, there wasn’t a lot going on.

The second half was much more lively, exciting even, though the quality didn’t improve a huge amount.

Danny Richardson lands the winning drop goal. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

There was no score, or action of any note, in the opening half an hour, until Trueman came up with a moment of inspiration, grubbering behind the defence early in the count following a drop out and Cheyse Blair ran through to touch down. Richardson added the extras, but Catalans were level before the interval.

Michael McIlorum seemed to have been tackled on the line, but managed to get free and touch the ball down, naming Tomkins’ conversion a formality.

The only other chance of note in the opening 40 went to Catalans, when a terrific tackle by Paul McShane kept big forward Joe Chan at bay.

In contrast to the opening 40, the second half got off to a dramatic start with Tigers regaining the lead inside two minutes, before Catalans had got their hands on the ball.

Tigers celebrate their golden point win. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

They were penalised in the first set, marching Tigers upfield and some nice handling involving McShane, Joe Westerman, Edwards and Trueman ended with Ryan Hampshire slicing over at the corner, though too far out for Richardson to add the extras.

Ten minutes later, Catalans were level as, in a penalty set, Tomkins jinked through to mark his 250th Super League appearance with a try, which he - surprisingly - failed to improve.

That came moments after Hampshire, who had gone well for Tigers, limped off. The fact he was named man of the match tells its own story.

Dragons hit the front with 17 minutes left when Arthcur Romano squeezed over from acting-half after Chan had gone close.

That set began when Tigers were penalised on Catalans’ line for a tackle in the air on Tomkins, who tagged on the conversion, then almost immediately butchered a chance to make the game safe when he bounced the ball trying to touch down.

And instead of Catalans going 12 points ahead, the game was level for the third time within moments as Cas got a penalty in the next set and Derrell Olphers squeezed over at the corner for a try which Richardson goaled magnificently from the touchline.

The same player missed with a drop goal attempt after his own 40-20 and another from half-way and Chan went for glory himself rather than using a two-man overlap on the last.

In the final seconds Catalans were all set for a one-pointer, but McIlorum knocked on playing the ball.

Castleford Tigers: Hampshire, Faraimo, Blair, Fonua, Olpherts, Trueman, Richardson, Massey, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman. Subs Watts, Lawler, Milner, Matagi.

Catalans Dragons: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Langi, Yaha, Drinkwater, Pearce, Napa, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia. Subs Dudson, Seguier, Goudemand, Chan.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).