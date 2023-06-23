Castleford Tigers 23 Warrington Wolves 14 - Tigers stun Daryl Powell and Wire

Daryl Powell endured a losing return to Castleford as Warrington suffered a disappointing 23-14 Super League loss just five days after their Challenge Cup quarter-final exit at Wigan.

Andy Last's Tigers have struggled for much of the season but they were largely dominant against the big-spending Wolves and deservedly led 14-0 at the break.

Tries from wingers Will Tate and Jason Qareqare and three goals from ex-Warrington playmaker Gareth Widdop put them in control.

Powell, who spent eight-and-a-half years in charge of Castleford before leaving for Warrington at the end of 2021, saw his side hit back through Matty Ashton's second-half double and Connor Wrench's try.

Castleford Tigers' Gareth Widdop kicks a drop goal in the victory over Warrington Wolves (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

But Widdop's drop-goal and Jack Broadbent's late try sealed a deserved win for the home side.

Warrington were dealt an early blow when second-rower James Harrison was sinbinned for an illegal challenge on Nathan Massey close to the visitors' line.

Massey was helped off the field with a knee injury and was unable to return but Widdop kicked the resultant penalty.

Tigers got their first try when Joe Westerman threw a fine pass out to Tate and he dived over in clinical fashion in the right corner.

Two Widdop penalties made it 10-0 before the hosts claimed their second try in the 33rd minute when Jacob Miller's high kick to the left corner being fielded by Jordan Turner into the grateful arms of Qareqare who touched down in the left corner.

Warrington finally got off the mark in the 46th minute when Ratchford's superb pass sent Ashton over in the left corner.

Ratchford could not convert but Warrington scored again in the 61st minute when Ashton showed impressive strength to barge over.

Mata'utia converted and then Wrench raced clear from distance to score a try in the right corner.