Castleford Tigers are safe, despite dismantling at Wigan Warriors

Abbas Miski scored five of Wigan’s 10 tries as they moved a step closer to winning the League Leaders’ Shield with a convincing 48-6 Betfred Super League win over Castleford.

Wigan led 22-6 at the break with Miski scoring four tries and Jake Wardle grabbing one, while Harry Smith managed just one conversion from five attempts.

Two quick tries at the start of the second half from Sam Powell and Kai Pearce-Paul saw Wigan lead by 26 points and they were not finished there.

Jai Field got on the scoresheet while Castleford were down to 12 men with Blake Austin in the sin-bin, while Bevan French finally got a try his performance deserved after having a hand in a few others.

Jake Wardle of Wigan Warriors scores the 3rd try against Castleford (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Jack Broadbent almost gave the Tigers a dream start as he broke down the right following a missed tackle from Wardle, but Field was on hand to stop him scoring.

At 14-0, the Tigers gave themselves a fighting chance as they capitalised on a Wigan error with a nice scrum move that saw Jason Qareqare go over in the corner. Austin converted and they only trailed by eight.

Castleford lifted in confidence from that try and made the Warriors work hard in defence without creating too much, although a little kick-through looked to have opened up the Warriors but Patrick Mago was on hand to put his body on the line and come to his team’s rescue.