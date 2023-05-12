All Sections
Castleford Tigers blitzed by Catalans Dragons as concerns deepen for Andy Last

Catalans romped to an eight-try 46-22 win to reinforce their Betfred Super League title credentials and condemn Castleford to a 10th defeat from 12 games this season.

By YP Sport
Published 12th May 2023, 22:13 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 22:59 BST

The Dragons produced a stunning first-half display, running in six tries to lead 34-6 as the home side were booed off at the break.

Steve McNamara’s French visitors scored three tries inside the opening quarter through Jordan Dezaria, Adam Keighran and Matt Ikuvala.

There was some brief respite for the Tigers when Alex Mellor scored but Catalans rammed home their first-half superiority with further scores from Tom Johnstone, Keighran and Ben Garcia.

Catalans' Matt Whitley scores a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Catalans' Matt Whitley scores a try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
The Dragons added two second-half tries through Matt Whitley and Sam Tomkins with Castleford claiming consolation scores through Bureta Faraimo’s brace and Mellor’s second.

The match was Castleford’s first since Craig Lingard was appointed as assistant to head coach Andy Last earlier this week.

Lingard will continue in his role as head coach of Championship outfit Batley until the end of the season after which he will then focus solely on his new role at the Tigers.

But this latest defeat means Castleford have yet to win since Last was named permanent manager following two wins from six games as interim manager.

Catalans' Adam Keighran scores his second try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Catalans' Adam Keighran scores his second try against Castleford. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Last succeeded Lee Radford who quit the club suddenly after a winless start to the season after three games.

Catalans, meanwhile, retain their position in the top four of Super League.

