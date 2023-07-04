The 32-year-old was issued with a grade C charge by the match review panel following an alleged hip-drop tackle in last week's defeat at St Helens.
Watts was facing a 10th ban in 18 months but successfully challenged the sanction at a tribunal this evening, freeing him up to face Leigh Leopards on Friday night and former club Hull FC next week.
"The Tigers elected to appeal the dangerous contact charge handed to Liam Watts following Friday's game at St Helens and we can now confirm that the appeal has been successful," read a club tweet.
"Liam will now be free to play in the Fords' upcoming contest against Leigh."