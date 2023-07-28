All Sections
Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last delivers message to senior men after latest loss at Hull KR

Andy Last has told his big personalities to stand up after seeing Castleford Tigers slump to a fourth straight defeat at Hull KR.
By James O'Brien
Published 28th Jul 2023, 22:55 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 22:58 BST

The Tigers have experienced figures in their ranks such as Joe Westerman, Jacob Miller and Liam Watts but find themselves in deep trouble at the bottom of Super League.

Castleford are relying on a favour from Warrington Wolves in their bid to keep their two-point advantage over Wakefield Trinity intact after going down 34-16 to Challenge Cup finalists KR.

Two weeks on from losing to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium, the Tigers produced a similar performance on their return to the city.

"It's been the story of the season unfortunately for us," said Last.

"We're just not able to stay in the grind for long enough. We show a lack of patience with the ball when we're in the grind or we don't defend with enough steel and they find a way to get the scoreboard ticking over in their favour.

"It's something we need to fix – and fix quickly. There's some big personalities in there and a disappointed changing room. Some of the senior blokes need to deal with the pressure of game day better than they're currently doing.

"Every time you take to the field you should be busting your absolute balls to give your absolute best. It's been rammed home to the boys that we're in a desperate, desperate moment and they need to give their absolute best and stay together. We're hurting but we need to carry on fighting."

James Batchelor, left, congratulates Ethan Ryan on his try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)James Batchelor, left, congratulates Ethan Ryan on his try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Castleford may have expected a flat performance from the Robins five days on from their emotional Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Wigan Warriors but Willie Peters' men produced a professional display on their return to Super League.

The victory strengthens their grip on a top-six spot in the table.

“Last week we were on a real high after the game," said Peters, who confirmed that 2024 recruit Oliver Gildart is set to join Leigh Leopards but cannot play at Wembley.

"To come off that you never know what you’re going to get. We have spoken about the next five weeks and it will show how far we have come and how far we have to go. I am really proud of the players and the staff.”

