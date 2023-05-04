Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last discusses assistant coach search as he addresses Ethan Ryan and Owen Trout links

Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last is on the lookout for an assistant coach after landing the permanent job last month.

The 42-year-old has been assisted by Scott Murrell since taking the reins from Lee Radford in early March, initially on an interim basis.

"An assistant coach is something that we're looking for," said Last.

"We've been having some conversations but I don't want to reveal too much.

"There are options out there. A couple of guys who actually applied for the (head coach) job have expressed an interest so I've had some chats with those. We're having a look within the game as well to try come up with something that fits with myself, the club and whoever that individual may be.

"I don't want to rush it. It's an important appointment.

"I'm happy with what Scott Murrell has done so far. He's been a great help for me. The rest of the staff have also picked up a fair bit of the slack."

Last is back with Castleford in a full-time capacity after spending part of last week with England in his role as Shaun Wane's assistant.

Andy Last was appointed by Castleford Tigers last month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He has confirmed that he intends to continue with the national team following his appointment as head coach of the Tigers.

"I was with Castleford all day Monday for a full day of training and was with England on Tuesday and Wednesday," said Last.

"Castleford were in with Scott Murrell and the conditioning team on Wednesday. Thursday was the England team day off so I had a full day with Cas.

"Castleford had plenty of work put into them last week and I was heavily involved in two of those days.

"I'm looking to continue my role with England. I feel as though it's a great coup for the club that I'm an England assistant coach working at international level and building relationships with players at different clubs.

"The work and development you get in terms of knowledge and experience is second to none. It's something I definitely want to continue."

While his focus is on tomorrow’s trip to Leigh Leopards, Last has one eye on the recruitment market.

Castleford have been credited with interest in Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout and Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan since the transfer window opened earlier this week.

"Ethan Ryan is a decent player and has done a good job at Hull KR,” said Last. “Owen Trout is a sought-after young English middle which are very, very hard to find at the moment.