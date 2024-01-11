Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard appoints co-captains for 2024 Super League season
Westerman joins McShane at the head of the Tigers’ leadership team after demonstrating his qualities in a difficult season for the club in 2023.
The 34-year-old, who began his professional career at Wheldon Road, has been Castleford's standout performer since his return ahead of the 2022 campaign, winning the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in both seasons.
McShane continues in the role after being appointed as Michael Shenton's successor in 2022.
Explaining the decision, Tigers head coach Craig Lingard said during a team meeting: "All the way through pre-season, we've looked for people who are standing up to be counted and leading for us.
"We're going to go with joint-captaincy and it's two blokes that epitomise what it means to play for Castleford. They've displayed the values we're looking for and have led by example all the way through pre-season.
"Your joint-captains this year are Macca and Westy."
Westerman is ready to show the way in his new role.
"It will be a privilege to lead you out,” said the loose forward.
"I wear my heart on my sleeve when I go out on the field. I think what I give is 100 per cent every week and that's what I'm wanting us all to do.
"I want us to put on that shirt with pride and play for the badge. Know that I've got all your backs when we get out there and for anything else."
