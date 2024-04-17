Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard discusses recruitment plans, Sylvester Namo appeal and injuries
Lingard has added Hull KR winger Louis Senior to his heavily depleted squad ahead of Friday's trip to Wigan Warriors but does not anticipate further arrivals this week.
The 46-year-old has stressed that Castleford are not just targeting short-term fixes.
"The conversations we've had with other clubs are ongoing," he said.
"Unfortunately, we've not been able to bring anyone else in this week but it's not been through a lack of trying behind the scenes.
"We're hoping there's going to be a little bit more movement after this weekend and we might get several more bodies in. It depends on how teams pull through in respect of injuries and suspensions.
"Some of the players we're looking at trying to bring in, there's a scenario where they could be here longer term as well.
"The more marquee-named players, we're already looking at a couple of them and are in discussions with agents (for 2025 and beyond).
"We're looking forward but the immediate for us in the here and now is the next couple of weeks and getting bodies in at least short term."
Love Rugby League has credited the Tigers with an interest in Leigh Leopards prop Ben Nakubuwai.
Castleford would need to free up a quota spot to bring any overseas player in, with Albert Vete potentially on his way out of Wheldon Road after playing just 10 games since the start of 2023.
"We've had discussions around that (Nakubuwai) but our quota spots are full at the minute so if we brought someone in, we'd have to get someone out," said Lingard.
"That's reliant on Leigh as well. There are a lot of moving parts, a little bit like buying a house where there's a chain."
Asked if Vete was one of those moving parts, Lingard added: "He could be.
"We know about Albert's injury issues and he's in a situation now where he's injured again.
"Conversations have been taking place around that but that's a fluid situation as well."
Lingard's selection issues have been compounded by Sylvester Namo's five-match suspension for the challenge that left Wigan back-rower Willie Isa with a serious ankle injury.
The Tigers have decided to challenge the tribunal's verdict in the hope of overturning the ban.
"We are appealing that today," said Lingard. "I don't want to comment too much more out of respect for Willie Isa and the appeal process."
Lingard has also lost Joe Westerman and Luis Johnson from the team hammered 60-6 by Wigan in the Challenge Cup last weekend to further deplete his pack.
Westerman has taken the opportunity to fix his ankle issue after playing through the pain in recent games.
"Luis Johnson has picked up a calf strain and is out for a few weeks," said Lingard.
"Westy has been playing broken for a few weeks now and needs an injection in his ankle to try remedy the issues he's got. Once he's had this injection, he has to be off feet for three or four days.
"He's going in for that injection tomorrow. We're hoping he comes through OK and is fit and available for London."
