Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard wields axe in message to underperforming players

Lingard is ready to hand opportunities to Cain Robb, Brad Martin and Samy Kibula in Perpignan following last week's dismal 50-8 hammering by Huddersfield Giants on home soil.

Castleford's players have been warned that below-par performances will not be tolerated.

"We've had some real honest conversations about our standards and what's not acceptable," said Lingard.

"There are certainly some things that are going to change this week in terms of personnel because it's what is needed.

"The first three games had positive parts in every game but the Huddersfield game wasn't acceptable by any standards and we've let the players know that.

"If the performance isn't acceptable, things have to change, so there are people dropping out of the team this week.

"There were guys that dropped out and played for the reserves on Saturday and I thought their attitude and application were outstanding. They're getting rewarded and are coming into the first team.

"The players dropping out know if their performances aren't good enough, they'll drop down to reserves or go somewhere else and play. They're the standards we have to develop."

Castleford are low on numbers for the trip to France, with Lingard only able to name a 20-man squad.

The Tigers will have a fresh look as they continue their search for a first win of the Lingard era.

"Cain Robb will be in the 17, Brad Martin and Say Kibula will be in the 17," said Lingard.

"George Hill, a young kid we've got on the fringes, played really well in the reserves so he comes in as 18th man.

"We're rewarding people for the effort and how they perform. I can't sit there as a coach in a team meeting after what we dished up against Huddersfield and pick the same 17 players. It can't happen.