Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford encouraged by performance as he discusses axing senior men

Lee Radford feels he has something to work with despite seeing Castleford Tigers fall to a frustrating defeat at home to St Helens.

The Tigers carved out a whole host of clear-cut chances yet had only a penalty try to show for their efforts in a 24-6 loss.

While Castleford were left to reflect on a second loss, defending champions St Helens could celebrate a winning start to the new Super League season a week on from their World Club Challenge heroics in Australia.

"Credit where credit is due," said Radford. "The reason they've got such a target on their back is because of their ability to stay in arm wrestles and land that sucker punch when that opportunity presents itself.

"In terms of opportunities, I thought we created enough to win two games of rugby. It was incredible to watch.

"That's where we've got to develop and grow as a team. We need to learn how to stay in that fight and arm wrestle. That's the difference and why those fellas have four (Super League) rings on their fingers."

It was an improved performance by the Tigers after falling flat at Hull FC in round one.

"This week has been a difficult week for me as a coach," added Radford.

Lee Radford's side have lost their opening two Super League games. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I've had that knot in my stomach because of what went on last week, but we can do something with today's performance.

"It's the oldest coach's cliche in the book that I didn't see last week coming. The response this week was far better."

Radford shuffled his pack for the visit of Saints, with senior men Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi all dropping out.

The Tigers boss felt changes needed to be made on the back of a disappointing display the previous week.

St Helens celebrate Tee Ritson's try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"All performance decisions," said Radford, who confirmed Jake Mamo picked up a back injury in the second half.

"Words are very, very cheap. I'll tell you how they’ve responded in a few weeks' time.