Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford explains why he is taking no chances during pre-season

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford will put his youngsters front and centre during pre-season after vowing to prioritise player welfare.

The Tigers travel to neighbours Featherstone Rovers on New Year's Eve before dates with Keighley Cougars and Whitehaven in January.

Castleford round off their 2023 preparations at home to Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on February 5.

Radford plans to field an experienced team in the final trial game with an eye on the round one clash with Hull FC a fortnight later – but the Tigers boss will be taking no chances in the other friendlies.

"We play enough games as it is," said Radford, who misses the match against Featherstone after accepting an invitation to visit Samoa as the nation celebrates reaching the World Cup final.

"It's difficult to throw a load more friendlies in there as well. You look at how the season ended with the injuries right across the competition.

"Friendlies are an evil necessity. You want to get a bit of game time into your players but you can't afford to pick up any knocks.

"We'll be looking to go full strength for the last game against Huddersfield.

Lee Radford already has one eye on the challenges that await in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Before that there will be opportunities to have a look at the young blokes. It's an opportunity for them to put their best foot forward."

A youthful team at Featherstone is set to feature new signings Jack Broadbent, Muizz Mustapha, Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson and Ilikaya Mafi, as well as a host of academy products including Aaron Willis, George Hill and Hugo Nikhata.

Radford will put the bulk of his first-teamers through their paces away from the spotlight.

"In amongst the friendlies we've got some opposed sessions against some teams," he said.

Lee Radford ahead of Samoa's group game against Greece. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We've gone up against Keighley and travelled across to Wakefield. We've also got one against York in January. That'll give an opportunity for our top 17 players to get some game time together.

"A lot of our seasoned regulars probably won't participate in all but one of the friendlies."

The Tigers squad reported back for the start of pre-season in mid-November after falling agonisingly short of a play-off berth last season.

An experienced campaigner, Radford will wait until the real action begins before judging his players.

Jack Broadbent is set to feature against Featherstone Rovers. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't ever get too excited in pre-season or too disappointed either," said the 43-year-old.

"Everybody is happy because nobody is getting dropped and there's no controversy thrown at you because you haven't lost any games.

"It's a platform to ultimately get fit for the start of the year. The aim is to get our boys as fit and durable as we can.

"The S&C staff are pleased with where they're at physically. We're happy with how they're applying themselves but you never know how good your pre-season is until you're put under the blowtorch in rounds six and seven."

In the absence of Radford, assistant coach Andy Last has been handed the reins for the hit-out against Featherstone.

He is looking forward to seeing the young talent on Castleford’s books in action.

“It’s a fairly youthful side with a sprinkling of experience,” said Last.

“It should be a good contest and I am sure they are looking forward to the opportunity of pulling on a Castleford shirt.

“There’s some guys who’ve had a really good pre-season and have kicked on from where they were last year.

“I’m looking forward to the game. I have stepped in for Radders previously, at Hull FC, so I am accustomed to the responsibility that comes with picking the team and game day.

“I’ll be well supported by the staff here and it is an opportunity for some of the younger guys to showcase what they can do and show the hard work they’ve put into pre-season has been a benefit.”

Sean Long, who joined Rovers in pre-season after a spell as an assistant at Leeds Rhinos, will be in charge of Featherstone for the first time.

He will give a first appearance to trialist Jake Roberts, from Featherstone Lions.

