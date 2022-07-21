Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford on Hull FC return, Jake Connor texts and Jamie Shaul talk

Radford spent six and a half years in the MKM Stadium hot seat, during which time he delivered two Challenge Cups.

Connor came off the bench for the Black and Whites in the 2017 Wembley victory over Wigan Warriors and became an England international under Radford.

The pair have engaged in mind games in the build-up to both meetings between Hull and Castleford this season.

Lee Radford returns to Hull FC for the first time since his sacking. (Picture: SWPix.com)

After questioning Connor's contribution close to his own line before Castleford's win at Wheldon Road in March, Radford has made it clear he will be targeting the playmaker tomorrow night in his first outing in seven weeks.

"He's back and is playing in the halves," said Radford.

"He's messaged me five or six times this week telling me how good he's going to go. He's going to have to defend this week is Jake.

"I told him I'll be sending plenty of traffic his way. He said he's going to play hide and seek.

Lee Radford, right, holds the trophy alongside current Hull FC assistant coach Gareth Ellis. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We want to make it as tough as we possibly can for him."

Radford returned to the MKM Stadium as a spectator last year and was roundly booed when he appeared on the big screen.

The 43-year-old is anticipating another hostile reception - but he has warned that it will only spur him on.

"I'm not one bit bothered," he said.

Jake Connor returns for Hull FC this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Daryl (Powell) copped a bit on Saturday and I'm expecting exactly the same. As long as nobody is within punching distance they should be fine!

"I've always used it as a motivator. Any form of criticism or setbacks has triggered something to make me go a little bit harder."

Radford's reign at Hull came to an abrupt end in March 2020 when chairman Adam Pearson announced his sacking live on Sky Sports after a heavy loss to Warrington Wolves.

Despite the manner of his exit, Radford looks back on his time at the MKM Stadium with fondness.

Lee Radford embraces Jamie Shaul after the 2017 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I made some friends for life there," he said. "I had 20 years at the club - I spent half my life there.

"Playing there was a fantastic experience. I managed to walk my lad out in a Challenge Cup final as a player, and walked out in a Grand Final as a player for the club.

"I had a final as an assistant and two finals as a head coach, so I've got very fond memories."

Radford will come up against some familiar faces this week, with Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor and Jordan Lane among the long-serving players in the Hull squad.

But the team is unrecognisable from the one left behind in 2020, according to Radford.

"There's obviously some personnel there from when I was there," he said.

"But this team we're playing this week isn't my team; everyone in that team has been re-signed or recruited since I left.

"I find it funny when they lose and I still get the blame somehow. I don't know how that quite works.

"I've got no blueprint on anything there now. It's someone else's team."

Castleford have suffered a major blow in the build-up with Niall Evalds unlikely to play again this year due to a shoulder injury.

"I can't see him being available from now until the end of the season," said Radford.

"I think he'd be an absolute push for the play-offs. His season is pretty much done.

"He's obviously a really big player for us so that's disappointing."

The Tigers had the option to dip into the loan market with Jake Trueman and Ryan Hampshire also ruled out for the season but Radford resisted the temptation to make an approach for former Hull full-back Jamie Shaul, who has joined Wakefield Trinity.