Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford picks out standout performer in pre-season

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford has picked out new signing Jack Broadbent as the standout performer in pre-season.

The 22-year-old linked up with the Tigers following his release by Leeds Rhinos at the end of last season.

Broadbent scored nine tries in 22 games for Leeds, making his final appearance in May before seeing out the 2022 campaign in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers.

The versatile back has hit the ground running since making the switch across West Yorkshire to Castleford.

"Jack Broadbent has been really good," said Radford.

"It's obviously a new environment for him. I did my homework prior to signing him and grilled a few people on how he conducted himself, how he trained and what he was like around the environment. The feedback was only good.

"He's come in and hasn't disappointed. His communication skills are really high, his fitness levels are through the roof and he's aimed up in the friendlies as well.

"He's been a nice addition to the squad."

Lee Radford is preparing for his second season at the helm. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Broadbent played in every position across the backline during his time at Leeds and has scored three tries in two games for England Knights from the three-quarters.

Radford views the youngster as an understudy to Niall Evalds.

"I think full-back is going to be his long-term spot," said Radford, who took a look at Broadbent in the halves during pre-season.

"It doesn't hurt any full-back having a stint in the halves because there are certain similarities and things you can work on between those two positions.

Jack Broadbent has started a new chapter at Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Having the experience of playing in the halves won't do his full-back play any harm whatsoever."

Broadbent appears to be competing for a place in the outside backs at the start of the new Super League season.

Radford stopped short of confirming whether he would feature against Hull FC in round one.

"He's definitely challenging," said Radford. "I don't want to give anything away but he's definitely put his best foot forward.

"A lot of them have. Muizz Mustapha is not your stereotypical front-rower at 5ft 8in and there's not much on him but he's awkward to tackle and defensively because of his height he gets right under your ribcage.

"He's been really good as well. The additions have added a fair bit to what we do."

Jacob Miller – another fresh face at Wheldon Road after leaving Wakefield Trinity – did not feature during pre-season.

Radford has no qualms about throwing the half-back straight in at the MKM Stadium next Sunday.

"He just rolled his ankle," he said on Miller's absence last week.

"Hopefully he'll be back in training in the next couple of days and firing and ready to go for Hull.