Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford ready to shake up established Super League order

Teams will play four games between now and the end of the regular season on September 3, a packed schedule that may bring about unexpected results right through to the Grand Final three weeks later.

For Lee Radford and Castleford Tigers, the next fortnight is about making sure they have a ticket.

"I want to be in the (top) six," said Radford. "I've said it since day one.

Lee Radford's side are on course to secure a play-off place. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Anything can happen when you get in the six because you start a new competition and it's knockout footy.

"If we make that six, I'll be over the moon. The higher in the six we can get obviously the better.

"My focus on day one and still today is making the six."

During his playing days, Radford won two Grand Finals with Bradford Bulls and came out on the losing side twice, once in Hull FC colours.

Lee Radford in action during the 2004 Grand Final. (Picture: Getty)

The Black and Whites are one of five teams that have tried and failed at Old Trafford in their quest to become the fifth club to win a Super League title; not since 2004 has there been a new name on the trophy.

Radford believes the upcoming double-header weekend could throw the cat among the pigeons.

"You have to be an elite club to win the Grand Final," he said. "You have to be elite at everything.

"Only four clubs have done that: Bradford were elite during their period (of success) and Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and St Helens are still elite.

Castleford Tigers got the better of Catalans Dragons last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"If anybody can sneak it this year from outside that box, it's because of the fixtures and the injuries.

"I read Steve McNamara's comments last week when he said this time around someone is going to have to win it in a different manner. It's genuinely last men standing.

"I think that could well be the case. Who can bottle the most up for that last push is going to be at the forefront this year more than ever."

Radford's Castleford are fifth in the table heading into round 24 thanks to a gutsy win over Catalans Dragons last week.

Castleford Tigers were too good for Huddersfield Giants in the last meeting. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But the form of Leeds and Salford Red Devils means the Tigers have work to do to secure a play-off place.

Castleford have a slender two-point advantage and take on both Salford and Leeds in the final two rounds.

With Radford unlikely to have the luxury of rotating his squad during the run-in, he is hoping the Tigers can gain some impetus.

"I think that's going to be one of the benefits for those teams who are already cemented in there before now," he said on rotation.

"It's going to be a huge advantage that you can maybe rest some blokes, but momentum can really pick up during these periods too.

"You'd be amazed psychologically what three wins does for you over that period. It's going to be really intriguing to see how it pans out."

Radford will once again be forced into changes for tonight's trip to Huddersfield Giants after Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi were suspended in the wake of the victory over Catalans and George Griffin suffered a concussion.

Castleford are bolstered by the return of Jordan Turner, who has been sidelined since April with a shoulder injury, while Jake Mamo and Cheyse Blair are also available.

Radford is expecting to face a wounded Giants outfit following their loss to Salford. He has challenged the Tigers to reproduce the performance that saw off Huddersfield on home soil in early July.

"I think they'll be stinging," said the Castleford boss. "Salford really took it to them last week.

"They're high in completion, time in possession and territory - and they were the last time we played them. We sucker-punched them three or four times last time out.

"We're going to have to aim to do that again because they do keep hold of the ball and play a very low-risk brand of football.