Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford reveals how many spots are up for grabs in Huddersfield Giants friendly

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford has a firm idea of his team for round one with 15 players locked in barring injury.

Radford plans to use a squad of 21 or 22 in Sunday's third and final pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Giants.

The trial game represents one last chance for Castleford's fringe players to impress Radford in a match situation.

"We've got to 15," he replied when asked how close he was to finalising his 17 for the trip to Hull FC on February 19.

"Hopefully some of the blokes can throw their hats in the ring from now to the start of the season.

"There's some healthy competition in the outside backs and we're heavy in the middle. That's a spot where I'm still undecided, particularly those bench spots. For the people in those positions, Sunday is really important.

"Everybody is a chance for round one. If we pick some knocks up on Sunday, that's why the squad is so big. We want that 'next man up' mentality."

Radford will name his strongest available team but the line-up may look different to the side that takes the field in round one.

Lee Radford is preparing for his second season at the helm. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

New half-back pairing Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, who have yet to feature in pre-season, are among the players carrying niggles.

"They'll be in the squad," said Radford.

"Whether they'll play or not, I don't know at this point. How they pull up on Saturday (after the team run) will dictate that.

"Round one is the starting point of our season. That's when I want everyone firing.

Gareth Widdop was Castleford's most high-profile signing for 2023. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm not trying to take anything away from Sunday, which is important for us, but we won't run the risk of causing further injury."

Nathan Massey will be front and centre this weekend in his testimonial game.

The hardworking prop has made 281 appearances for his hometown club since 2007, which Radford says is a feat worth celebrating.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the fans to come and support a player who has given so much to the club," added Radford.

"Massey has hung his hat on all the effort-based stuff throughout his career which has got him to where he is.

"The way he plays, he's all in; he doesn't dip his toe in in terms of performance. Hopefully there's a little bit of juice left in the tank.