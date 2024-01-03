Castleford Tigers centre Josh Hodson ready to stake Super League claim after long road to top

Castleford Tigers new boy Josh Hodson is sensing an opportunity to become an established Super League centre under former Batley Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard.

The 23-year-old linked back up with Lingard at the start of pre-season after signing a two-year deal with the Tigers.

Hodson scored 24 tries in 55 matches for Lingard's Bulldogs in the Championship to earn his big break at the top of the English game.

Lingard, who juggled his Batley commitments with his job as an assistant at Castleford in the second half of the 2023 campaign, helped convince Hodson to begin his Super League journey with the Tigers.

"He played quite a big role," said Hodson, who has since seen Lingard take over as head coach at Wheldon Road.

"He was still at Batley when I was considering my options and sold Castleford to me.

"I'm happy I've come here. I enjoyed working with Craig at Batley the last two years. We had a good relationship and my career took a massive step forward.

"I feel like I improved so much under him. He knows how to get the best out of me.

Josh Hodson earned his Super League chance through his performances for Batley. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

"I need to keep improving now in a full-time environment with him. I just need to fine-tune the small details."

Hodson's journey to Castleford took him up and down the country from his native Telford to Batley via London Broncos.

The outside back got into rugby league by chance but now has a clear plan to make it at the top level.

"It's definitely something I've been aspiring to in my whole playing career so it's nice to finally get here," said Hodson, who worked for Batley Sporting Foundation during his spell as a part-time player with the Bulldogs.

Josh Hodson gets to grips with Nene Macdonald during his time with Batley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's been a long road. I used to be a cricketer and some of my mates who I played rugby union with played rugby league and asked me to come along to fill a number in.

"I preferred it a lot more than union and it suited me a lot more as a rugby player. I absolutely loved it and haven't looked back since.

"I appreciate where I've got to and am trying to enjoy every minute. My long-term aim is to be a Super League centre week in, week out."

The Tigers overhauled their squad after last season's brush with relegation, with Hodson one of 11 fresh faces at Wheldon Road.

Places will be up for grabs during Castleford's pre-season programme, which begins at Keighley Cougars on January 14 in the first of three friendlies.

Hodson is ready to stake a claim after benefiting from the step up to a full-time environment.

"It's been a big change but I'm enjoying it," he added.

"I'm trying to learn as much as possible and improve as much as I can. We've got great coaching staff and I'm learning day in, day out.

"I can feel myself getting a lot fitter and my skills getting better because I'm constantly working on them. It's becoming more like second nature.