Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua makes retirement admission as he discusses contract situation

Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua admits he may be forced into retirement if he does not land a new deal this year.

The 30-year-old earned a second year at Wheldon Road after scoring five tries in 29 games in his debut season and could stay on for 2024 should the club trigger an option in his contract.

With as many as 14 Castleford players entering the final few months of their contracts and a new permanent head coach set to be appointed this month, the squad is likely to undergo major surgery.

Fonua is hoping to be part of the rebuild but knows his form will determine his future.

"I'd love to go around again if the club is looking to go that way as well," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I don't know too much detail about the big changes they're planning to make but I just want to let my footy do the talking.

"If I can string some good games together, hopefully I make the club confident in my abilities that they want to take me on again when it comes to contract negotiations."

The former Tonga international won back-to-back Challenge Cups with Hull FC in his first spell in Super League before returning to the club for a second stint after two years at Wests Tigers.

Mahe Fonua is out of contract at the end of the year. Photo: (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Fonua, who began his career with Melbourne Storm, is keen to play on but fears the decision could be taken out of his hands.

"I don't want to look too far ahead but in saying that, I still need security and stability for me and my family," he added.

"I'll cross that bridge when we come to it and speak to the right people to see what options we have and take the right decision.

"I'd love to continue playing footy but if there isn't any interest out there, I've played the game for a while now and are very grateful for what the game has given me. If it's time to hang up the boots then so be it – but hopefully not."

Mahe Fonua celebrates the win over Leeds Rhinos. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Fonua was an ever-present last year and has featured in five of the first seven games in a disappointing start to the 2023 season for Castleford.

The Tigers are only two points better off than winless Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of Super League ahead of tomorrow's crunch derby on home soil.

"It's a good opportunity for our club to spring into the season now," said Fonua.

"Last year, the Easter period was a springboard for us. We managed to get three wins and that really helped us move on into the season.