Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua rewarded with new deal as Lee Radford hails consistency

The 29-year-old joined the Tigers from Hull FC at the end of last year and did not miss a game in his debut season.

Fonua scored five tries and laid on four more in his 29 outings, while he also featured for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in June.

The centre feels revitalised following his switch from the MKM Stadium.

Mahe Fonua was a permanent fixture in Lee Radford's side in 2022. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“It was an easy choice for me and I’m very grateful that the club felt the same way,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve found my feet again and got that fire in my belly again here at Castleford, so I’m thrilled to be here for another year and hopefully we can have plenty more good moments together.

“Going into 2023 I hope to have a consistent year and we’ll be fighting to get some silverware.”

Fonua has been reunited with Lee Radford at Wheldon Road, his coach when Hull won back-to-back Challenge Cups.

Mahe Fonua scores a try against Wakefield. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He is confident the Tigers will kick on in 2023 after an encouraging first season under Radford.

“I’ve said it before, it was an easy decision for me to come over and link up with Radford," added Fonua.

"I think he gets the best footy out of me. To be playing under him again, it’s going to be another good experience and I’m very grateful.

“I’ve been part of a good squad this year and some of the boys that are coming in next year I’m excited to play alongside them.

"We should be able to ruffle some feathers in the competition next year with the squad that we’ve got.”

There is an option in the club's favour to keep Fonua on board for the 2024 campaign.

“The biggest compliment I can pay to Mahe is that previously you would get an eight out of 10 performance from him but then a three out of 10 the week after," said Radford.

"I think he is a steady seven and a half every week and I think that is a credit to him for the work he’s doing off the field, and how settled he feels at the club as well.

“I really enjoy working with Mahe, always have, and I’m really glad personally that we are getting the best out of him.