Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last up for fight after reaffirming interest in permanent job

Interim Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last insists the lacklustre 36-6 defeat at Huddersfield Giants has not put him off wanting the job permanently.

Last took the reins on an interim basis at the start of this week but encountered similar problems to predecessor Lee Radford as the Tigers produced another listless display on their way to a fourth straight loss.

The performance underlined the size of the task facing Castleford's next head coach but Last is up for the fight.

"The supporters deserve far better than what they saw tonight," he said.

"They deserve a team that competes hard for the full 80 minutes rather than doing it in fits and starts.

"We'll be working hard. I've got confidence in that group of players and we'll get out of it. I’ll have to hit some people with some home truths but we will get better.

"I've always wanted to be a head coach and I've made no secret of that. It is a tough job and the guys are low on confidence. The only way we'll get out of the situation we're in is by sticking together and working hard.

"Some of the things we did today, the best coaches in the world – the Wayne Bennetts and Craig Bellamys – would all be saying what I'm saying. You can't afford to miss your one-on-ones, have a poor completion rate or turn the ball over on cheap terms.

It was a tough night for Andy Last and his Castleford side. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The challenge for me is to get the players to buy in and know we have to work our way out of trouble."

While Castleford are still waiting for their first win of the new season, Huddersfield are improving each week.

After seeing the Giants back up the nilling of Wakefield Trinity by running in six tries, Ian Watson hailed his forwards.

"Their pack were talking about outmuscling us and staying real tight," said the Huddersfield boss.

Gareth Widdop shows his dismay on a bad night for Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We sent that message back to the middle pack and told them it was a personal challenge. Our pack really stood up after that and were outstanding."

Watson dropped Will Pryce to the bench to accommodate the return of Olly Russell and got the perfect response from the NRL-bound playmaker, who got an early opportunity following an injury to Theo Fages.

Pryce scored a try and had a hand in others in a man-of-the-match display.

"He totally got why we were doing it and said as long as he was in the team he was happy," added Watson, who confirmed Fages has a calf issue and Joe Greenwood picked up a knee injury.

"Rusty (Russell) and Prycey have a close relationship so they do play well together.

