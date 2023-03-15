Castleford Tigers confirm Jake Mamo exit as Andy Last provides latest on search for replacement

Castleford Tigers have been forced into the recruitment market after Jake Mamo decided to retire from rugby league with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old sustained a back injury against St Helens in round two and has not featured since.

Reports last week stated the outside back had left the Tigers, which has now been confirmed by interim head coach Andy Last.

"Jake has been suffering with a back injury and due to medical reasons with regards to his body he's made a decision he's going to retire from top-level rugby league," said Last.

"That came as a bit of a shock but he's suffered a couple of knocks and a couple of bangs to the head and he couldn't quite shake off this back injury so he's come to that decision.

"He didn't show any signs that he was going to come to this decision. He's got through pre-season okay, picked up a knock in one of the games and struggled to shake it off.

"He's got some scarring from a mental point of view with regards to some injuries he got earlier in his career and it's impacted how he's feeling moving forward."

Mamo's sudden departure leaves Castleford with a free overseas quota spot and room under the salary cap to bring in a replacement.

Jake Mamo has left Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While the Tigers are active in the recruitment market, Last insists they are in no rush despite losing their first four games of the new Super League season.

"I'd love to be able to move quickly but everyone is in a position where it's the start of the season and some guys who aren't in the team are waiting for their opportunity," added Last, who is confident of having Paul McShane, Bureta Faraimo and Joe Westerman available for Thursday's visit of Leeds Rhinos after recovering from knocks.

"You look in the market and there are some options there but we don't want to make a knee-jerk signing.

"We've got to bide our time and if an opportunity presents itself, I'm sure the club are actively looking to strike if and when necessary."

Paul McShane has been struggling with a back issue. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When asked whether he was optimistic the club would replace Mamo, Last replied: "At the moment, no but things change quickly in rugby league.

"That's something I've learned from my experience in Super League - it's not always hunky dory at other clubs."

Mamo scored 11 tries in 20 games in his debut season but featured only twice in 2023 before picking up a back injury against St Helens.

A product of the Newcastle Knights system, Mamo arrived in England as a Huddersfield Giants player in 2017 before spending three seasons with Warrington Wolves.

Last month, Mamo indicated that he planned to stay on in England beyond the end of his playing career as a British citizen.

"It feels like my first home," said Mamo, who was contracted until the end of 2024.

"I'll hopefully have citizenship very soon. All being well, that will happen this year.

