Castleford Tigers confirm signing of international forward to continue late-season recruitment drive

Castleford Tigers have continued their late-season recruitment drive with the signing of Lebanon international Charbel Tasipale on a one-and-a-half-year contract.
By James O'Brien
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

The back-rower joins relegation-threatened Castleford from NSW Cup side Newtown Jets after the release of Bureta Faraimo and Mahe Fonua freed up overseas quota spots.

The other has been taken by Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne, with the pair following Jordan Johnstone, Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster through the door at Wheldon Road.

Tasipale emerged through the ranks at Parramatta Eels before moving to Cronulla Sharks but has yet to play in the NRL.

The 23-year-old, who was an ever-present for Lebanon at last year's World Cup, has been a regular in the NSW Cup, scoring seven tries in 16 appearances this season.

Castleford have an option in their favour for the 2025 campaign.

“Charbel has been a standout player in the Newtown Jets team this year," said Tigers head coach Andy Last.

"We have looked closely and Charbel is very athletic and his line running really caught the eye.

Charbel Tasipale scores a try against Jamaica at last year's World Cup. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Charbel Tasipale scores a try against Jamaica at last year's World Cup. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
“We feel his desire and ambition are what we want and need. The additions we have made we feel will create some competition for selection, improving performance and ultimately help us get the results we need.”

Friday's trip to Hull KR comes too soon for Tasipale but he could come into contention for next week's home clash with Huddersfield Giants.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity that’s been given to me to play in Super League," he said.

"Not many can say that they’ve played at that level so I’m very excited to move over. I found out last week about the interest and everything has moved pretty quickly.

Charbel Tasipale makes a break against Australia. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Charbel Tasipale makes a break against Australia. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“Obviously leaving home is a big thing but the moment I realised that this is what I’ve dreamed of, I really wanted to go.”

