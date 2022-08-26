Castleford Tigers confirm six departures ahead of final home game including Derrell Olpherts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who is expected to join Leeds Rhinos, has scored 35 tries in 62 appearances for the Tigers since his arrival from Salford ahead of the 2020 season.

Olpherts has crossed 17 times in Super League this season, including a double in Thursday's tense win at Warrington Wolves.

Castleford have also revealed that James Clare, Cheyse Blair, Ryan Hampshire and Sosaia Feki have not been offered new deals.

Derrell Olpherts, right, celebrates a try against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Jake Trueman, meanwhile, is leaving to join Super League rivals Hull FC.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm, ahead of our final home match of the regular Betfred Super League season on August Bank Holiday Monday, that six players will be departing the club at the end of the campaign," read a club statement.

"Derrell Olpherts, Jake Trueman, James Clare, Cheyse Blair, Ryan Hampshire and Sosaia Feki will be moving on to their next chapters at the end of the season.

"Everyone at Castleford Tigers would like to thank these players for their service to our club and wish them well in whatever comes next for them."