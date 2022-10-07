Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive for 2023 Super League season as they sign ex-NRL star

The 33-year-old was released by Warrington Wolves at the end of the season but has found a new home in West Yorkshire as he becomes the Tigers third new arrival this week after the signings of Muizz Mustapha and Jacob Miller from Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

Widdop hails from Halifax but moved to Australia as a teenager and made his name in the game Down Under, first with Melbourne Storm, with whom he won an NRL Grand Final, and then St George-Illawarra Dragons.

His signing by Warrington in 2020 was hailed as a major coup by the club but his first season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and his final year was hit by injuries.

Gareth Widdop makes a break during the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In between he was the club’s player of the year in 2021 and, in all, he scored 20 tries and kicked 47 goals in 49 Wolves appearances before his contract expired at the end of last season.

His move to Castleford comes just weeks after he announced his retirement from international rugby league after earning 28 caps for England and four for Great Britain.

“I’m really excited to extend my career for another couple of seasons at such a great club. It means a lot,” he said.

“I’d like to say it was smooth sailing but unfortunately moving from Australia and almost straight into Covid, meant missing my first season with Warrington.

“It was difficult for everyone obviously, difficult for the world and had a massive knock-on effect on life in general.