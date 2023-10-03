Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signing of former St Helens starlet

Former St Helens outside back Josh Simm has become the latest player to join Castleford Tigers after signing a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

The 23-year-old scored seven tries in 19 games for his hometown club and enjoyed a loan spell with Hull FC last season.

Simm spent the 2023 campaign in Australia with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, crossing eight times in 23 outings in the Queensland Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints academy product is Castleford's fifth confirmed addition for 2024 following the signings of Nixon Putt, Elie El-Zakhem, Sylvester Namo and Josh Hodson.

"I’m absolutely buzzing," said Simm.

"I left Saints last year and wanted something new to challenge myself. I went over to Australia and really thrived over there so I’m excited to show people what I can do. I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong so I’m excited.