Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signing of former St Helens starlet
The 23-year-old scored seven tries in 19 games for his hometown club and enjoyed a loan spell with Hull FC last season.
Simm spent the 2023 campaign in Australia with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, crossing eight times in 23 outings in the Queensland Cup.
The Saints academy product is Castleford's fifth confirmed addition for 2024 following the signings of Nixon Putt, Elie El-Zakhem, Sylvester Namo and Josh Hodson.
"I’m absolutely buzzing," said Simm.
"I left Saints last year and wanted something new to challenge myself. I went over to Australia and really thrived over there so I’m excited to show people what I can do. I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong so I’m excited.
“The Cas fans can expect full commitment and 100 per cent effort in every game and I pride myself in being able to score from anywhere in attack. My defence has come on leaps and bounds over in Australia and I really want to prove to people what I can do."