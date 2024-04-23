Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signing of former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh

Former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has become the latest player to join the injury-ravaged Castleford Tigers.
By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 16:16 BST

The 20-year-old links up with the Tigers from Wigan Warriors on an initial two-week loan ahead of Friday's home clash with London Broncos.

Eseh is the fourth new addition in the space of a week following the signings of former Hull FC full-back Tex Hoy and Hull KR pair Louis Senior and Corey Hall.

Wigan are keen for the young front-rower to get some game time at Super League level following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Eseh made 15 appearances for Wakefield but has yet to feature since joining the Warriors at the end of last year.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions.

"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.

"When we knew he was available we acted quickly. I would like to thank Wigan for their assistance."

