Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signing of former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh

The 20-year-old links up with the Tigers from Wigan Warriors on an initial two-week loan ahead of Friday's home clash with London Broncos.

Eseh is the fourth new addition in the space of a week following the signings of former Hull FC full-back Tex Hoy and Hull KR pair Louis Senior and Corey Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan are keen for the young front-rower to get some game time at Super League level following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Eseh made 15 appearances for Wakefield but has yet to feature since joining the Warriors at the end of last year.

Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions.

"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.