Castleford Tigers continue recruitment drive with signing of former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh
The 20-year-old links up with the Tigers from Wigan Warriors on an initial two-week loan ahead of Friday's home clash with London Broncos.
Eseh is the fourth new addition in the space of a week following the signings of former Hull FC full-back Tex Hoy and Hull KR pair Louis Senior and Corey Hall.
Wigan are keen for the young front-rower to get some game time at Super League level following his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Eseh made 15 appearances for Wakefield but has yet to feature since joining the Warriors at the end of last year.
Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions.
"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.
"When we knew he was available we acted quickly. I would like to thank Wigan for their assistance."
