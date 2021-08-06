Castleford Tigers determined to set derby record straight - Alex Foster

Foster, who can play at centre or in the forwards, began his career with Leeds, making eight appearances as a substitute in 2013.
Tigers have one win over their arch-rivals to their credit this year, 18-10 at St Helens in April, but Foster admitted they are still hurting from the last time the sides met, at Wheldon Road the following month, when rampant Rhinos cruised to a record 60-6 win.
“It hasn’t been mentioned too much, but it is still there in the back of our heads,” said Foster of that defeat.
“It was a really poor result and didn’t represent how we as a club go about things.
“It hurt the club very much and us as players.
“With it being a local derby against Leeds we don’t need any more motivation to go into this match, but we want to right a few wrongs and turn Leeds over and get a win.”
Castleford, who have confirmed the signing of winger Bureta Faraimo from Hull on a two-year contract beginning next season, have won only two of their last 10 games in all competitions.
They are backing up just four days after a home defeat by Huddersfield Giants, but will field a much stronger lineup this evening with 11 players set to return.
Defeat would almost certainly end their top-six hopes, but Foster described the mood in Castleford’s camp as “positive”.
He said: “It is great to have the majority of the boys back from Covid.
“That gives us a big lift.
“It will freshen the squad up a bit and we are feeling good and ready to go.”