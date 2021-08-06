Castleford Tigers determined to set derby record straight - Alex Foster

Heading west: Hull winger Bureta Faraimo is swapping East for West Yorkshire by joining Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Foster, who can play at centre or in the forwards, began his career with Leeds, making eight appearances as a substitute in 2013.

Tigers have one win over their arch-rivals to their credit this year, 18-10 at St Helens in April, but Foster admitted they are still hurting from the last time the sides met, at Wheldon Road the following month, when rampant Rhinos cruised to a record 60-6 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It hasn’t been mentioned too much, but it is still there in the back of our heads,” said Foster of that defeat.

“It was a really poor result and didn’t represent how we as a club go about things.

“It hurt the club very much and us as players.

“With it being a local derby against Leeds we don’t need any more motivation to go into this match, but we want to right a few wrongs and turn Leeds over and get a win.”

Castleford, who have confirmed the signing of winger Bureta Faraimo from Hull on a two-year contract beginning next season, have won only two of their last 10 games in all competitions.

They are backing up just four days after a home defeat by Huddersfield Giants, but will field a much stronger lineup this evening with 11 players set to return.

Defeat would almost certainly end their top-six hopes, but Foster described the mood in Castleford’s camp as “positive”.

He said: “It is great to have the majority of the boys back from Covid.

“That gives us a big lift.