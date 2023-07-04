Castleford Tigers dip into Championship to secure Paul McShane injury cover

Castleford Tigers have dipped into the Championship to sign Jordan Johnstone as injury cover for Paul McShane.

The hooker links up with the Tigers on a season-long loan from Widnes Vikings.

Johnstone rejoined Widnes at the end of last season after three years with Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford were forced into the loan market after losing the influential McShane to a broken arm, which is expected to keep the veteran hooker out until next month.

Jordan Johnstone has been plying his trade in the Championship with Widnes. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Jack Broadbent has shared the role with Cain Robb in the last two games but the signing of Johnstone gives Andy Last an experienced option.

“He’s played a lot of Super League games so he is someone who knows what it’s all about," said Last, who worked with Johnstone at Hull.

“He’s an honest, hardworking lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will help complement Cain Robb and do the tough stuff at the start of games, and you can then bring on Cain’s dynamism.

"We are conscious of not blocking Cain’s pathway but getting someone to complement what he brings to the team and Jordan fits perfectly.”

Johnstone, who has featured 13 times for the Vikings this season, is poised to make his Castleford debut when Leigh Leopards visit Wheldon Road on Friday.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Cas until the end of the season," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These opportunities don’t come around too often to be back playing Super League.