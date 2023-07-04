All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Castleford Tigers dip into Championship to secure Paul McShane injury cover

Castleford Tigers have dipped into the Championship to sign Jordan Johnstone as injury cover for Paul McShane.
By James O'Brien
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

The hooker links up with the Tigers on a season-long loan from Widnes Vikings.

Johnstone rejoined Widnes at the end of last season after three years with Hull FC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castleford were forced into the loan market after losing the influential McShane to a broken arm, which is expected to keep the veteran hooker out until next month.

Most Popular
Jordan Johnstone has been plying his trade in the Championship with Widnes. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Jordan Johnstone has been plying his trade in the Championship with Widnes. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Jordan Johnstone has been plying his trade in the Championship with Widnes. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Jack Broadbent has shared the role with Cain Robb in the last two games but the signing of Johnstone gives Andy Last an experienced option.

“He’s played a lot of Super League games so he is someone who knows what it’s all about," said Last, who worked with Johnstone at Hull.

“He’s an honest, hardworking lad who comes with a lot of energy to every session and game he is involved in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It will help complement Cain Robb and do the tough stuff at the start of games, and you can then bring on Cain’s dynamism.

"We are conscious of not blocking Cain’s pathway but getting someone to complement what he brings to the team and Jordan fits perfectly.”

Johnstone, who has featured 13 times for the Vikings this season, is poised to make his Castleford debut when Leigh Leopards visit Wheldon Road on Friday.

“I’m really excited to be coming to Cas until the end of the season," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These opportunities don’t come around too often to be back playing Super League.

“It’s an opportunity that I definitely wanted to take straight away and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running potentially on Friday night.”

Related topics:Paul McShaneCastleford TigersJack BroadbentHull FC