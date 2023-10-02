Castleford Tigers dip into Championship to sign Batley Bulldogs centre

Castleford Tigers have dipped into the Championship to sign Batley Bulldogs centre Josh Hodson on a two-year deal.

Hodson scored 24 tries in 55 games for the Bulldogs after joining from London Broncos in 2021.

The Tigers say they fought off competition from two Super League rivals to land the 26-year-old.

Hodson will link up with former Batley head coach and current Castleford assistant Craig Lingard at Wheldon Road.

Josh Hodson scores a try for Batley. (Photo: Paul Butterfield)

“It’s an exciting time for myself to be joining a club like Castleford," said Hodson, who becomes the Tigers’ fourth confirmed addition for 2024 following the signings of Nixon Putt, Elie El-Zakhem and Sylvester Namo.

"I can't wait to get started. I want to challenge myself and come up from the Championship and see how I handle myself in Super League.

“It’s going to be very helpful working with Lingard as the assistant coach. I’ve worked with him at Batley so he understands how I work as a player.

“Hopefully that will allow me to develop further. Linners spoke highly of the club when we spoke and he was telling me about the set-up of the club before I signed.

“I’m glad to be back in a full-time environment and giving myself the time to develop.