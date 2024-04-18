Castleford Tigers discover Sylvester Namo appeal verdict after challenging five-game ban

Castleford Tigers prop Sylvester Namo will sit out the next five games after the club failed to overturn his suspension.
By James O'Brien
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:48 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 17:52 BST

Namo was charged with grade F dangerous contact for his part in the challenge that left Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa with a serious ankle injury.

A tribunal found the incident worthy of a five-match ban, a punishment that was appealed by the Tigers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the suspension stands and Namo will miss a crucial period for Castleford.

Sylvester Namo has been banned for five games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Sylvester Namo has been banned for five games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Sylvester Namo has been banned for five games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Despite the Club’s appeal, Sylvester Namo’s 5-game ban has been upheld and will serve his suspension," read a short statement from Castleford.

The Tigers travel to Wigan tomorrow night before games against London Broncos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Hull FC.

Related topics:Castleford TigersCastlefordWigan WarriorsWillie IsaWiganSt HelensHull FCLondon Broncos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.