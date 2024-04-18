Castleford Tigers discover Sylvester Namo appeal verdict after challenging five-game ban
Namo was charged with grade F dangerous contact for his part in the challenge that left Wigan Warriors back-rower Willie Isa with a serious ankle injury.
A tribunal found the incident worthy of a five-match ban, a punishment that was appealed by the Tigers.
However, the suspension stands and Namo will miss a crucial period for Castleford.
"Despite the Club’s appeal, Sylvester Namo’s 5-game ban has been upheld and will serve his suspension," read a short statement from Castleford.
The Tigers travel to Wigan tomorrow night before games against London Broncos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Hull FC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.