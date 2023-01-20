Castleford Tigers forward suffers major injury blow as new Super League season comes into view

Castleford Tigers forward Kieran Hudson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury in training.

The 22-year-old – the grandson of Leeds legend John Holmes – joined the Tigers from Whitehaven in early 2022 before returning to the Championship club on a season-long loan.

Hudson had been hoping to make his Super League breakthrough this year but is now facing a long stint in rehab.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford said: “It’s obviously heartbreaking for him because he started pre-season so well, so picking up this injury is a tough one to take for him.

Kieran Hudson was injured during a training session. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

