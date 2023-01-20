Castleford Tigers forward suffers major injury blow as new Super League season comes into view

The 22-year-old – the grandson of Leeds legend John Holmes – joined the Tigers from Whitehaven in early 2022 before returning to the Championship club on a season-long loan.
Hudson had been hoping to make his Super League breakthrough this year but is now facing a long stint in rehab.
Castleford head coach Lee Radford said: “It’s obviously heartbreaking for him because he started pre-season so well, so picking up this injury is a tough one to take for him.
“We’ll take care of him and try to help him get back to full fitness so he can reach the levels we know he is capable of.”