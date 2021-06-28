Castleford Tigers game against St Helens CANCELLED in "unusual circumstances"

Another Super League game is called off. (SWPIX)

A Super League statement described the “unusual range of circumstances” that has left Castleford unable to field a 17-man squad for the match which comes barely three weeks before the clubs are due to meet in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

It read: “In addition to a lengthy injury list among their senior squad, the Tigers have a number of young players with first team experience unavailable for selection as close contacts of a single Covid-19 positive – and separately, their Academy squad have all been advised to isolate as a result of two further positive tests.

“The match has been awarded to St Helens with a 24-0 victory because Castleford do not meet the threshold for a postponement under the Covid-19 framework of seven senior players unavailable as a direct result of positive tests or as close contacts.”

In response, Castleford explained: “Castleford Tigers are devastated that Wednesday night’s Betfred Super League match against St Helens has been cancelled.

“The Tigers have just 14 First Team players available for selection for the fixture on Wednesday due to injuries and following a young player within the First Team environment testing positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in seven of our young First Team environment players and joint First Team/Academy players needing to be stood down due to contact tracing protocols.

“Castleford Tigers is confident that it can field a team for the Round 13 fixture of Betfred Super League 2021 against Huddersfield Giants on Tuesday, 6th July.

“This is due to a number of players becoming available following treatment of smaller scale injuries, and more of the Tigers young players within the First Team & Academy environments returning from self-isolation periods and being ready for selection.

“The Club unfortunately cannot call upon more the Tigers Academy for Wednesday night’s match against St Helens due to two Academy players returning positive COVID-19 tests following a game last week, which has resulted in the Tigers Academy setup being shut down for 10 days.

“All efforts were made by Castleford Tigers to try and get the Super League fixture played, but these unusual circumstances have resulted in its cancellation.”