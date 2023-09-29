Castleford Tigers land Lebanon international to continue 2024 recruitment drive
Castleford Tigers have secured their second signing of the day after landing Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old joins the Tigers fresh from reaching the NSW Cup Grand Final with North Sydney Bears, the feeder club for Sydney Roosters.
El-Zakhem was an ever-present for Lebanon in the second row at last year's World Cup.
He will link up with Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt at Wheldon Road next year.
“I’m pretty keen to get over to the UK," said El-Zakhem.
"When I got the offer, I was pretty excited and tried getting it done straight away. It’ll be pretty good to showcase my talent in the Super League.”