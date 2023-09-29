All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Castleford Tigers land Lebanon international to continue 2024 recruitment drive

Castleford Tigers have secured their second signing of the day after landing Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem on a two-year deal.
By James O'Brien
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

The 25-year-old joins the Tigers fresh from reaching the NSW Cup Grand Final with North Sydney Bears, the feeder club for Sydney Roosters.

El-Zakhem was an ever-present for Lebanon in the second row at last year's World Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will link up with Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt at Wheldon Road next year.

Most Popular
Elie El-Zakhem during last year's World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Elie El-Zakhem during last year's World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Elie El-Zakhem during last year's World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I’m pretty keen to get over to the UK," said El-Zakhem.

"When I got the offer, I was pretty excited and tried getting it done straight away. It’ll be pretty good to showcase my talent in the Super League.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersLebanonSuper League