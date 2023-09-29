Castleford Tigers land Lebanon international to continue 2024 recruitment drive

Castleford Tigers have secured their second signing of the day after landing Lebanon international Elie El-Zakhem on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins the Tigers fresh from reaching the NSW Cup Grand Final with North Sydney Bears, the feeder club for Sydney Roosters.

El-Zakhem was an ever-present for Lebanon in the second row at last year's World Cup.

He will link up with Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt at Wheldon Road next year.

Elie El-Zakhem during last year's World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I’m pretty keen to get over to the UK," said El-Zakhem.